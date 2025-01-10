TSA reveals craziest confiscations of 2024, from snakes in pants to meth in crutches

Some folks are taking "carry-on" a little too seriously. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has dropped a list of the wildest prohibited items people have tried to sneak through airports in 2024.

10. Marijuana in peanut butter jar - Asheville Regional Airport

This smooth criminal in North Carolina tried to get away with hiding their bag of marijuana in a hollowed out jar of Jif. Looks like TSA doesn’t have a creamy or crunchy preference.

9. Knife shoved inside shoe - Williamsburg International Airport

TSA and this passenger got off on the wrong foot in Virginia after they stuffed a knife in their shoe before going through PreCheck and claimed they didn't know it was there.

8. Gun in ruby red combat boot, stuck in LEGO box - Newark Liberty International Airport

Gun parts were found stuffed in a red combat boot and stored in a Marvel Avengers LEGO set in their carry-on bag. TSA in New Jersey pieced it together in no time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

7. Knife inside laptop - Seattle Tacoma International Airport

TSA found a knife inside the shell of a laptop that they claimed they didn't know was there. This may not be what folks meant by "cutting-edge" tech.

6. Vape pen stuffed inside travel sized toothpaste - Chicago Midway International Airport

Someone should've brushed up on the rules before trying to sneak their vape into the airport in a travel-sized toothpaste. Though vapes are allowed in carry-on bags, this discreet packaging was definitely a head-scratcher.

5. Gun wrapped in tinfoil inside teapot with shot glasses - Portland International Airport

This passenger was brewing up trouble when they decided to bring their tinfoil-wrapped gun parts and ammunition inside a teapot to the airport.

4. Meth hidden inside crutches - Portsmouth International Airport

During an X-ray screening in New Hampshire, a mass was discovered in a crutch and methamphetamine was discovered wrapped in electrical tape. Good thing TSA doesn’t need an X-Ray to spot a bad decision.

3. Live snakes inside pants - Miami International Airport

Check out this unofficial deleted scene from "Snakes on a Plane"! Someone was caught hiding two live snakes in their pants.

2. Replica IED walkie talkie - El Paso International Airport

This traveler in Texas was testing, testing the TSA's patience. A replica improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in the passenger's carry-on bag.

1. Gun in baby stroller - William P. Hobby Airport

A gun was found in the seat pocket of a stroller at this Houston airport and, oh baby, local law enforcement did not let it stroll by.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More on NBC News: