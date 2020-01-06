FEMA

Trump’s Former Pick to Lead FEMA Resigns From Agency

A background investigation derailed Byard's nomination to lead the agency

A top official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced his resignation Monday, four months after a background investigation derailed his nomination to lead the agency.

In a resignation letter obtained by NBC News, the official, Jeffrey Byard, said that he "had the privilege of leading the finest workforce during the most impactful natural disaster period in our nation's history."

President Donald Trump nominated Byard to run the agency last February, but the White House withdrew his nomination in September after it was held up during an investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

