Trump Supporter Accused of Breathing on Protesters Charged With Assault

A man accused of breathing on anti-Trump protesters outside the president's golf club in Sterling, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Kathy Beynette told News4 that she and another woman were protesting President Trump outside the Trump National Golf Club on Saturday. Across the street, a group of Trump supporters were counter protesting.

"Then, quite out of nowhere, the guy came over from across the street, came charging across the street,” Beynette said.

She captured video of the man, wearing a Trump t-shirt and a pool float with Trump's likeness around his waist, confronting them.

In the video, a woman can be heard telling him, "You're in my face and you don't have a mask, so you need to back off." The man then takes a deep breath and blows.

"He just proceeded to assault us by taking a deep breath and doing a very powerful exhalation on both of us,” Beynette said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said it charged 61-year-old Raymond Deskins with simple assault on Sunday after a citizen obtained a warrant through the Loudoun County Magistrate, the sheriff's office said. Deskins was released on a summons.

Update on video circulating on social media after an incident near Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/NFnbmOnYRi — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) November 22, 2020

Beynette said she's worried the incident could get them sick.

“We’re both senior citizens both close to 70 years old, which puts us in a high-risk category,” she said.

“Because of this guy, my family has had to cancel the small Thanksgiving that we had planned with just a few people because I said I might’ve been exposed.”