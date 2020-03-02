Trump Sets His Sights on Biden as Democratic Endorsements Roll In

As key Democratic figures coalesced behind Joe Biden, President Donald Trump lobbed an extended attack at the former vice president at a rally in North Carolina hours before the Super Tuesday contest, NBC News reports.

Seeking to raise doubts about Biden’s acumen, Trump seized on his most recent gaffes, like slipping and referring to the Super Tuesday as "super Thursday," claiming 150 million people were killed by guns since 2007, and saying he was running for Senate rather than the presidency.

Trump’s attacks came as a flock of current and former Democratic Party officials threw their support behind Biden Monday following his weekend victory in South Carolina, partly in an effort to block Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. from securing the nomination.

