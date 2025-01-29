Immigration

At signing of Laken Riley Act, Trump says he plans to send migrants in US illegally to Guantanamo

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo," the president said in the White House East Room. He did not elaborate.

By Will Weissert | The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the signing of the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 migrants who are living illegally in the United States and cannot be deported to their home countries.

Trump made the announcement just before he signed the immigrant detention measure, the first law of his new administration.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo," the president said in the White House East Room. He did not elaborate.

The U.S. military base has been used to house detainees from the U.S. war on terrorism.

Immigration Jan 27

ICE makes close to 1,200 arrests in one day

Immigration Jan 28

ICE to conduct major immigration operations in three cities per week

Immigration Jan 27

ICE agents search for those with criminal histories but say ‘collateral damage' is possible

The Laken Riley Act was described by Trump as a “landmark law” and “tremendous tribute” to the slain Georgia nursing student for whom it is named. The law mandates that people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes be detained and potentially deported, even before a conviction.

Laken Riley, 22, went out for a run in February 2024 and was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally. Ibarra was found guilty in November and sentenced to life without parole.

“She was a light of warmth and kindness,” Trump said during a signing ceremony that included Riley's parents and sister. “It’s a tremendous tribute to your daughter what’s taking place today, that’s all I can say. It’s so sad we have to be doing it.”

He added, “It’s a landmark law that we’re doing today. It’s going to save countless lives.”

The Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia nursing student murdered last year, would require federal authorities to detain migrants accused of theft and violent crimes.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTrump Administration
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us