Trump May Skip the First GOP Primary Debates

Former President Donald Trump may skip the first Republican debates this summer, two individuals aware of his thinking told NBC News.

The Trump campaign indicated to the Republican National Committee that he had no intention of participating in a potential August debate, but despite that communication, the sources said that the party’s debate committee went forward with its plans and announced a debate in Milwaukee.

A source familiar with the RNC’s planning disputed that characterization, saying the Trump campaign's objection came after the first debate was already announced.

The New York Times first reported on Trump's lack of interest in the early debates.

The second debate is presently scheduled to be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, but one source said that Trump has bristled at the idea of going there because, in part, the library has never invited him to speak — unlike a cast of other Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who spoke there Monday night.

