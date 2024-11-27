Russia-Ukraine War

Trump nominates top adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

The retired Army lieutenant general has been Trump’s top adviser on defense issues

By Fatima Hussein

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will nominate Gen. Keith Kellogg to serve as assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg, a retired Army lieutenant general who has long been Trump’s top adviser on defense issues, served as National Security Advisor to Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, and said “He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!"

Kellogg's nomination comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its third year in February.

Trump appointments and nominees

Here are some of the people that President-elect Donald Trump has named for high-profile positions in his administration. Positions in orange require Senate confirmation.

Source: NBC News

Trump has criticized the billions of dollars that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine. Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and has forgiven billions in loans provided to Kyiv.

The incoming Republican president has said he could end the war in 24 hours, comments that appear to suggest he would press Ukraine to surrender territory that Russia now occupies.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 50 seconds ago

Trump picks John Phelan, a businessman with no military experience, to be secretary of the Navy

Mega Millions 29 mins ago

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $514 million ahead of Thanksgiving — here's when the next drawing is

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan aid package on Wednesday, which includes $95 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

For the America First Policy Institute, one of several groups formed after Trump left office to help lay the groundwork for the next Republican administration, Kellogg in April wrote that “bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to a close will require strong, America First leadership to deliver a peace deal and immediately end the hostilities between the two warring parties.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarDonald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us