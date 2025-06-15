Trump rejected proposal to kill Iranian supreme leader, U.S. official says

President Donald Trump rejected a proposal from Israel in the last days to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a U.S. official told NBC News.
Earlier today in an interview on Fox News, Netanyahu did not directly refute the initial Reuters report about the proposed assassination attempt but dismissed “false reports” about discussions between the U.S. and Israel.
The rejection comes as Iran threatens to strike U.S. military installations if it continues to assist Israel in its defenses against Iranian airstrikes. In his Fox interview, Netanyahu asserted that U.S. military pilots continue to shoot down drones from Iran.
Reuters was the first to report about a plan to kill the Ayatollah.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:
- Crushed by Israeli missile strikes, Gaza's hospitals are barely functioning
- Relief for some, anguish for others as Ukrainians welcome home prisoners of war
- How rare earth minerals could give China the upper hand in U.S. trade talks
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.