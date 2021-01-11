Trump Faces a Possible Second Impeachment: Here's How It Would Work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are furious over the deadly assault on the Capitol and are determined to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting a violent insurrection that ended with the death of a Capitol police officer, whether through the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment.

They want Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump incapable of exercising the duties of his office, but if he does not, and the president does not resign, they say they will move to impeach him for an unprecedented second time.

Here’s what you need to know.

Invoking the 25th Amendment

The 25th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1965 after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and ratified in 1967. It specifies that the vice president shall become president if the president dies, resigns or is removed from office.

Section 4, which Congress is calling on Pence to invoke, turns over the powers and duties of the presidency to the vice president if he and a majority of the Cabinet finds that the president is unable to discharge them. It has a provision for the the president to challenge the declaration and for Congress to settle a dispute.

Amendment XXV

Section 4.

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.



Some lawmakers have called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment after the breach of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on Wednesday. NBCLX's Clark Fouraker breaks down how the constitutional provision that deals with the transfer of presidential power would work.

Impeaching the President

The Constitution allows for a president to be removed from office for reasons of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. It does not define high crimes or misdemeanors but the phrase is from British common law, and referred to crimes by public officials against the government. Trump would become the first president to be impeached twice. Three presidents have been impeached once — Trump, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson — but none has been convicted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned to avoid being impeached.

Article II.

Section 4.

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

In a statement on Friday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on President Donald Trump to resign. “But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.”

What is he accused of in the article of impeachment?

On Monday, Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that charges the president with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Last Wednesday, a mob ransacked the Capitol and some could be heard on a video chanting “hang Mike Pence,” after Trump spoke to a crowd of several thousand and urged them to march to the building, where Congress was certifying his election loss.

Shortly before part of the crowd began their walk to the Capitol, Trump told them, "We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

Trump did not march with the crowd.

Hours before protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd and encouraged the group to “walk down” to the building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

When the House would start the process

Politico reported that House Democrats have the 218 votes needed to impeach, and they have scheduled a vote for Wednesday.

If the House Democrats do impeach Trump, the accusation would move to the Senate, where the chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, would again preside. But a trial might not begin immediately.

When the Senate could start a trial

That's still not clear.

Some legal experts have told NBC News that the Senate could proceed with a trial even after Trump leaves office.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, the Democrat from South Carolina, said Sunday that the House may delay sending the article of impeachment to the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden's first 100 days in office. Democrats are worried that a Senate trial would hamper Biden's ability to pass legislation on COVID-19 relief and see his Cabinet officials confirmed, NBC News reported.

According to a memo from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the earliest the Senate could consider impeachment would be Jan. 19, the day before Biden's inauguration and when it reconvenes for substantive business. The 100 senators would have to agree unanimously to take it up earlier, highly unlikely given the number of Trump allies among Republicans, even though a few have called for him to step down.

Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer, however, is considering whether to use power given to Senate leaders after the Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attack to reconvene the Senate immediately after receiving the article of impeachment, The Washington Post reported. McConnell would have to agree.

What have Senate Republicans said?

Among prominent Republicans, Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Lisa Murkowski have called on Trump to resign.

Sen. Mitt Romney told the Salt Lake Tribune in a statement, “When the president incites an attack against Congress, there must be a meaningful consequence."

“We will be considering those options and the best course for our nation in the days ahead.”

Only Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said he would consider articles of impeachment because he believed the president had disregarded his oath of office.

In December 2019, Trump was impeached over his dealings with Ukraine, charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress in an unsuccessful attempt to help his own re-election. The vote was largely along party lines. Two months later, in February 2020, he was acquitted by the Senate. All of the Democrats voted guilty on both charges. Only one Republican, Sen. Mitch of Romney of Utah, broke ranks to vote Trump guilty of abuse of power. The Senate would have needed a two-thirds margin to convict or 67 votes.

The make up of the Senate

Control of the Senate passes to Democrats with the election of the two Democratic senators in Georgia. They will be sworn in after each of Georgia’s counties and its secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, finalize the vote counts, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

By law, Raffensperger has until Jan. 22, or 17 days after the election. Once Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are seated, Democrats will have control by the slimmest of margins.

The Senate is split 50-50 but with ties to be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris so Democrats would need significant Republican support to convict Trump.

Would he be able to run for office again if convicted?

Not automatically.

If Trump were convicted, the Senate could then vote on barring him from holding federal office. That would require a simple majority vote.

Could the President face any other repercussions?

Separately from the conversation to remove him from office, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. told The Washington Post that federal agents and prosecutors would not rule out bringing criminal charges against Trump and others for inciting the riot at the Capitol with statements made at the rally just before.

“We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role, if the evidence fits the element of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said.

The District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, is also considering whether to charge Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican.