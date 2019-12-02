Donald Trump

Trump Campaign Won’t Allow Bloomberg Reporters at Events

When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Bloomberg's Editor-in-Chief said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates

trumpbloom1
AP Images

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will no longer give passes to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies and other campaign events.

Campaign spokesman Brad Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg, in the wake of founder Michael Bloomberg’s own Democratic presidential bid, has “formalized preferential reporting policies.” Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true.

When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Micklethwait said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates. But he said the Trump administration would continue to be covered.

U.S. & World

Virginia 4 hours ago

2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny’s

Vladimir Putin 2 hours ago

Putin Weighs Future Options as He Marks 20 Years in Power

Some critics said that has put Bloomberg reporters in a difficult position, made more so by the Trump campaign’s announcement on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpPresidentEric HintonTrump administrationBloomberg
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us