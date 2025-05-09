Trump big-budget biopic, friendlier than ‘The Apprentice,' being sold at Cannes

Just a year after the release of "The Apprentice," the scathing hit biopic about Donald Trump's rise to power in the 1970s, another producer is taking a stab at documenting the president's life, according to a report per Deadline.

The project is backed by Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, who is hoping to sell the film at the Cannes Film Festival next week, Deadline added. Though the cast has yet to be decided, Iervolino reportedly is aiming to shoot the film in the United States with a budget of $100 million.

The film will likely be a friendlier exploration of Trump's professional career than the previous Oscar-nominated attempt, which starred Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Iervolino's production company described the film as "a major new biographical film centered on the life and legacy of Donald J. Trump — real estate mogul, television icon, and 45th and 47th President of the United States."

“Whether one agrees or disagrees with his politics, there’s no denying Donald Trump’s impact on the modern era," Iervolino, who has previously worked on the biopics "Ferrari," "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend," "Maserati: The Brothers" and "The Music of Silence," told Deadline. "As a producer, I’m interested in exploring the deeper story of the man — the rise, the challenges, the resilience. Our goal is to deliver a film that is bold, balanced, and artistically ambitious.”

Trump's legal team attempted to prevent U.S. screenings of "The Apprentice" last year, sending director Ali Abbasi a cease and desist letter in May 2024, when it was premiering at last year's Cannes Festival, though it didn't work. The film began screening in U.S. theaters in October.

Among the collaborators for the new film is Keya Morgan, the former business manager of Marvel Comic creator Stan Lee who was accused of elder abuse, false imprisonment and grand theft after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of comic book memorabilia. Morgan has been outspoken in his support of Trump's political career on X for several years.

It is currently unclear whether Iervolino has been in contact with Trump or his team.