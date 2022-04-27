Trump Appeals Contempt Finding Associated With His $10,000-A-Day Fine

Former President Donald Trump filed to appeal the civil contempt finding and the associated $10,000 daily fine against him in New York State Court.

The filing was telegraphed Wednesday by his attorney, Alina Habba.

A New York judge held former president Donald Trump in contempt on Monday over his lack of response to a subpoena from the state's attorney general, and ordered him to pay $10,000-a-day in fines until he complies.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/trump-held-in-contempt-by-ny-judge-faces-10000-a-day-in-fines/3661790/

Attorney General Letitia James sought the contempt order earlier this month, saying Trump was not following a previous order to turn over documents in a civil investigation. The AG's office has said there is "significant" evidence the Trump Organization misstated asset values for years.

James' 26-page contempt motion alleged that Trump did not comply with a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over documents, instead submitting objections to the various requests and saying he would not turn over any materials.

James released the following statement Wednesday in response to Trump’s appeal, saying: “The judge’s order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different.”

Trump has been fighting the attorney general's subpoena, and his company, the Trump Organization, has repeatedly said it was complying with various orders to turn over materials.