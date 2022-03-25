Trump and His Children Agree to Sit for Depositions in Civil Fraud Suit

Former President Donald Trump and his two adult sons are scheduled to sit for questioning in connection with a lawsuit filed by investors alleging fraudulent marketing

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting.

According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June 16 deposition, preceded by his sons Don Jr. and Eric on May 10 and May 12, respectively.

"Defendants have not yet offered a deposition date for Ivanka Trump," the letter said.

The locations and logistics of the depositions were still being discussed.

