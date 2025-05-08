Live updates: Trump to sign first post-tariff trade deal with Great Britain

What to Know
- President Donald Trump said early Thursday he will sign a trade deal with Great Britain that will be America's first since he announced sweeping global tariffs that hammered markets and threaten to upend the global economy.
- The House is expected to vote this morning on a bill that would codify Trump's order that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.
- Trump announced that he plans to nominate Dr. Casey Means to be the next surgeon general. The announcement comes after his initial pick, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, faced scrutiny from Trump ally Laura Loomer.
Trump said this morning that he will sign a trade deal with the United Kingdom, the first agreement since he imposed sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners. Follow along for live updates.