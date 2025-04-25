Trump Administration
Live updates: Judge extends order blocking Trump from deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act

The judge first barred the administration from deporting Venezuelans in his district affected by Trump's Alien Enemies Act proclamation this month.

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump issued a rare rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine overnight. He later said he believed Putin would listen to his plea to halt Russian strikes on Ukraine and expressed optimism about a potential peace deal.
  • Trump said at an Oval Office meeting with the prime minister of Norway that members of his administration met with Chinese officials today to discuss tariffs, a day after China said the two sides “have not engaged in any consultations or negotiations regarding tariffs.”
  • Trump signed an executive memorandum aimed at investigating ActBlue, the leading Democratic fundraising platform.

