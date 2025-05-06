Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at White House

The meeting comes just a week after Carney's election win.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet at the White House on Tuesday. Follow for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us