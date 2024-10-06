Hurricane season

Tropical Storm Milton strengthening in Gulf of Mexico with Florida in its sight

Tropical storm Milton is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida.

Tropical storm Milton is strengthening Sunday over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters warned it is expected to become a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida later this week.

According to the 11 a.m. bulletin of the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Storm Milton is moving toward the east-southeast near 6 mph (9 km/h).

An eastward to east-northeastward

motion is forecast on Monday, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Milton isforecast to move north of the Yucatan Peninsula and to move across the Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by midweek.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.  Milton is forecast to rapidly intensify during the next couple of days and become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane late Monday.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night. Which brings the risk of locally considerable flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with widespread minor to moderate river flooding with major flooding possible.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 51 counties ahead of the storm's potential landfall. Since many of those counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, DeSantis asked the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available resources and personnel to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal.

A tropical storm watch is in effect now from Celestun to Cancun, in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The NHC said the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the system’s progress.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast,” the center said.

