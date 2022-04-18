‘Trespasser' Fatally Stabs Teen Girl at California School

A high school student in Stockton, California died Monday after she was stabbed on campus, officials said.

The 15-year-old girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

The girl's name wasn’t immediately released.

The girl was standing near the front of the school when a man pulled up, got out of a car, and attacked her.

"A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times," Ramirez said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "Unfortunately, she did not make it."

The assailant attacked before security and staff could stop him, he said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, Ramirez said.

“Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Police arrested 52-year-old Anthony Gray.

Online inmate information from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office showed that Gray was being held without bail and was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report