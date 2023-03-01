Rapper Travis Scott Wanted in $12,000 NYC Nightclub Mayhem

Travis Scott, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer who recently split from Kylie Jenner, is wanted by the NYPD in connection with a confrontation at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday that involved a punch and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, allegedly got into an argument with a sound engineer at Club Nebula on 41st Street around 3:30 a.m., police sources told NBC New York.

The situation escalated, with Scott allegedly punching the engineer on the left side of the face with a closed fist, the engineer told police. He had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report, nor did he complain of pain at the time, the NYPD sources said.

After the alleged blow, Scott purportedly caused $12,000 in damage to a speaker and video screen before leaving the venue, they added. He was last seen leaving in an unknown vehicle.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Video surveillance is expected to be retrieved at some point, though it hadn't happened by mid-morning Wednesday.

Scott had appeared at Irving Plaza during Don Toliver's show the previous night.

#EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott @trvisXX sought by @NYPDMTS for harrassment after allegedly assaulting a sound engineer at #ClubNebula and causing $12,000 worth of damage overnight, police sources said. The rapper appeared at @DonToliver’s Irving Plaza show last night. pic.twitter.com/YNFLYeYSUW — myles miller (@MylesMill) March 1, 2023

The NYPD is looking for him on assault and criminal mischief charges, police said.

A representative for Scott couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Also a singer-songwriter, Scott made global headlines last year after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. He launched Project HEAL in its aftermath to help victims.

He started dating Jenner in April 2017. They have two children together, but announced earlier this year that they had called it quits -- again.

Gil Fried, a crowd management expert and professor at the University of West Florida, breaks down how things went so wrong with Astroworld.