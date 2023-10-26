Originally appeared on E! Online

Kayla Nicole is ready to tackle that Instagram drama.

After making headlines earlier this month for unfollowing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the 31-year-old, who previously dated his teammate Travis Kelce, spoke out about the social media move.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Nicole told People in an interview published Oct. 25. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the magazine, Kelce—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with Taylor Swift—and Nicole broke up in May 2022 after five years of dating. During her time with the Chiefs tight end, the Tribe Therepe founder formed a friendship with Brittany Mahomes. In fact, she even attended the former soccer player's bridal and baby showers, and they would be seen cheering on the Chiefs together.

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.

Inside Taylor Swift's 2023 Squad

However, over the past few weeks, Brittany Mahomes has been spotted hanging out and cheering on the team with Swift. Fans even got a glimpse at the duo's handshake earlier this week.

And Nicole admits it hasn't been an easy time.

"To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality," she noted to the outlet. "I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved."

Still, she added that she's talked to Brittany privately and that, "She knows that I love her."

"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," Nicole continued. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."

And fans are loving the glimpses they've gotten into Kelce and Swift's outings since the NFL star decided to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner after attending her Eras Tour this summer. As followers know all too well, these have included them grabbing dinner in New York, appearing on Saturday Night Live and at its after-party, and her cheering him on with his mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce at games.

John Kirby of the National Security Council was asked if President Joe Biden believes the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship is real.