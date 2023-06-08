The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here. Whether last-minute travel plans have suddenly popped up or a big international trip is on the horizon, it is not uncommon for Americans to run into some troubles if their passport has not arrived or the expiration date is near or passed.

And the issue of getting your passport in time seems to be getting worse. According to a March 23 update from the State Department, passport applications now take 10-13 weeks to process, up from 8-11 weeks in early March.

Even if your passport hasn't expired, some countries require at least six months of validity on passports for entry. Additionally, certain destinations, like South Africa, demand at least two consecutive blank pages in the passport.

To avoid travel delays, it's essential to check visa and passport requirements for your international destination before packing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Before traveling, it is recommended to check your international destination's visa and passport requirements before you book your travel to avoid any unpleasant delays.

So, in order to avoid any travel hassles, here's everything you need to know to get your passport renewed as quickly as possible:

How to get your passport?

First things first, for first-time applicants or new U.S. citizens, start by filling out the online application form (Form DS-11) Print the completed form single-sided on 8.5 x 11-inch letter-size paper.

The State Department does not accept double-sided forms and should only be printed out vertically. Only your signature and date may be handwritten.

If you are a first-time applicant, you are required to submit the application in person at a passport center, while renewals can usually be submitted by mail.

When renewing your passport, include a recent photo and your most recent passport with the application.

Ensure your old passport meets specific criteria before including it in your application:

Submission with the new application

No significant damage

Not reported stolen

Issued within the last 15 years

Processed when you were 16 or older.

If you changed your name, you must also provide official documents such as marriage or divorce certificates as evidence of the name change.

How can I get my new passport faster?

Though wait times for an average passport application are currently in the 10 to 13-week mark, for an additional $60 on top of the $130, you can submit an expedited application, which would speed up the process to about 7-9 weeks. The processing times do not include mailing times.

What if you need your passport even faster than that?

If you go to a regional passport office, you might strike gold and get a last-minute appointment slot, which could result in getting your new passport back in less than 24 hours. However, you must prove you have an international trip in less than two days or need an international visa urgently.

To check if you live near one of the 26 U.S. regional passport offices, click here.

If the passport is needed within 72 hours due to a life-or-death travel emergency, you must call the Urgent Travel Service at the State Department.

To qualify for this expedited process, you must provide a qualifying life-or-death emergency. The cost of an urgent service appointment is $60, plus the standard $130 cost of your passport book.

How can I speed up the shipping of my new passport?

To expedite passport delivery, choose USPS Priority Mail Express for 2-day shipping. For the fastest return shipping, include an additional payment of $18.32 with your passport fee in the form of a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State.