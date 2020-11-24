Transition Latest: More States to Certify Election Results; Biden Team Finally Gets .Gov Domain

The federal General Services Administration has recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. The move late Monday allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20. Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the formal transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

The letter to Biden from Emily Murphy, the head of GSA, came after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states. Michigan certified Biden’s victory Monday, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Here are the latest developments on the transition:

More States Set to Certify Election Results

Five states and the District of Columbia are scheduled to certify their election results Tuesday.

They include Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all won by President-elect Joe Biden, along with Indiana and North Carolina, which went to President Donald Trump.

A total of 16 states have so far certified their results, awarding Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes. Florida is the only one of the four most populous states to certify. Deadlines are early next month for the others: California, Texas and New York.

All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by Dec. 8.

Biden to Formally Introduce His National Security Team at Delaware Event

President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce his national security team to the nation at an event Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

Those being introduced are among Obama administration alumni whose roles in the upcoming administration signal Biden's shift away from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies.

The picks include former Secretary of State John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change, Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security. He also plans to nominate Avril Haines, the former deputy director of the CIA, to serve as the first female director of national intelligence, as well as Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Outside the realm of national security and foreign policy, Biden is expected to choose former Fed chair Janet Yellen as the first woman to serve as treasury secretary.

Read the full story here.

Biden's Transition Website Finally Gets .Gov Domain

Now that the head of the General Services Administration has “ascertained” that President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner of this month's presidential election, his team finally has access to official government website domains.

Late Monday, Biden tweeted the link to his new transition website, buildbackbetter.gov, after weeks of using commercially available services hosted by Google. The more secure .gov domain comes with cybersecurity support.

I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.



Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States.



And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 23, 2020

Carl Bernstein Says 21 GOP Senators Contemptuous of Trump

Former Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein took to Twitter to list the names of 21 Republican senators who he says have “repeatedly expressed contempt” for Donald Trump and his fitness to be president.

Bernstein's post was condemned Monday by some of those involved. It was an eyebrow-raising modern twist on journalism from the former Washington Post reporter who, with partner Bob Woodward in the 1970s, penned scoops that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Bernstein said he wasn't violating any confidentiality pledges in listing the senators. He said he learned of the politicians' supposed private feelings through conversations with some of their colleagues, staff members, lobbyists and White House aides.

“With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. electoral system,” he tweeted late Sunday.

Many Washington reporters have talked about lawmakers who have privately expressed reservations about Trump but rarely attached names to their stories. Bernstein said he believed several of the Republicans on his list were privately happy about Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Representatives for three senators denied Bernstein's characterization.