What music is traditionally played at the inauguration?

The programs for presidential inaugurations comprise a series of traditions and formalities like tea at the White House, the presidential oath and of course, the inaugural balls.

One of those customs includes the playing of a musical tribute to the incoming commander in chief, "Hail to the Chief."

Here's what to know about the presidential anthem.

What is "Hail to the Chief"?

According to the Library of Congress, "Hail to the Chief" is the president's own personal anthem.

Though the song now welcomes the president of the United States to several formal occasions, it originated from an old English melody with lyrics adapted from Sir Walter Scott’s poem, “The Lady of the Lake,” which tells the story of a clan in the Scottish Highlands that loses its land to an imperial invader.

Why is "Hail to the Chief" played at the inauguration?

"Hail to the Chief" made its inaugural debut March 4, 1837, when Martin Van Buren took his oath of office, though that wasn't the first time the song was used to honor a president.

Twelve years earlier, the song was played under the title "Wreaths for the Chieftain" to both commemorate the end of the War of 1812 and honor George Washington, who died in 1799.

Four years after Van Buren left office, during James Polk's presidency, Polk's wife Julia requested the song be played routinely to announce the president's arrival at formal events.

The Department of Defense officially established "Hail to the Chief" as a musical tribute to the president in 1954.

When is "Hail to the Chief" played at the inauguration?

"Hail to the Chief" is traditionally played immediately after the incoming president has taken their oath of office to welcome the president to their new position, just as it is played to announce a president's arrival at other events.

When else is "Hail to the Chief" played?

Generally, the song announces the president's arrival at formal state events.

"Hail to the Chief" is also used to honor presidents, current and past, at many other official functions, including state funerals.

Who plays "Hail to the Chief" at the inauguration?

"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, which serves primarily to play music for the president year-round, typically plays "Hail to the Chief" and its preceding fanfare at the inauguration.

What are the lyrics to "Hail to the Chief?"

The lyrics to "Hail to the Chief" are as follows:

Hail to the Chief we have chosen for the nation,

Hail to the Chief! We salute him, one and all.

Hail to the Chief, as we pledge co-operation

In proud fulfillment of a great, noble call.

Yours is the aim to make this grand country grander,

This you will do, That’s our string, firm believe.

Hail to the one we selected as commander,

Hail to the President! Hail to the Chief!

What is "Ruffles and Flourishes?"

"Ruffles and Flourishes" is the short fanfare that precedes each rendition of "Hail to the Chief" and other commemoratory songs like it. Typically, the song is played on the drums or horns.

The number of times the fanfare is played varies based on the official rank of the person being honored. Highly-ranked officials receive up to four renditions of "Ruffles and Flourishes."

