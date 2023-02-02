A tourist jumped to the aid of a Las Vegas police officer to pull an injured driver from a smoky car just seconds before the vehicle burst into flames.

Shocking video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the harrowing rescue.

A white BMW crashed into a palm tree on the Las Vegas strip Friday, near the Venetian hotel.

As smoke billowed from under the car's hood, Officer Derek Stebbins, who was patrolling the nearby convention center area, rushed over and noticed the driver was knocked unconscious, NBC affiliate KSNV reports.

Video shows a bystander rushing over to help the officer pry open the car's door and pull the driver out of the smoke-filled car. Within seconds, a fire sparks under the vehicle and engulfs the car in flames.

The tourist, identified as Kentucky resident Justin Mouser, told KVUU-TV that he was on vacation with his wife when they witnessed the crash. Mouser said Stebbins had yelled at the crowds to stay away from the car, but after seeing the fire begin to spread he knew the officer needed help getting the driver out faster.

“Well, I think the officer would have got him regardless,” Mouser said. “I’m glad the guy’s going to be ok.”

The driver was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries. Court records show he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Stebbins was briefly hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, KSNV reports.