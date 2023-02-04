tyre nichols

Tony Hawk to Donate Autographed Photo Proceeds to Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor," Tony Hawk said in a tweet on Friday

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted on Friday. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”

The photos can be purchased on Thorne's website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale.

Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website.

Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy.

He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and beat him. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

Six officers have since been fired and charged. One other officer has been suspended, but has not been identified.

Protests broke out across the nation as video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers was released on Friday.
This article tagged under:

tyre nicholsMemphis
