Tom Brady partners with Delta Air Lines to become company's strategic advisor

Tom Brady is keeping himself busy in retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his latest venture on Wednesday, joining Delta Air Lines as a long-term strategic advisor.

Brady and Delta announced the partnership in a press release.

Delta's employees, customers and communities will benefit from Brady's arrival, according to the press release. He'll play a key role by integrating his "spirit of winning and passion for inspiring people to be the best version of themselves," Delta said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Brady has been active since officially retiring from the NFL (again) in February. In just over seven months, he's teased a return to football, became a co-owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and English soccer club Birmingham City, vacationed with his family and other celebrities, sparked romance rumors and pushed off his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports. So, yeah, the GOAT isn't exactly riding off into the sunset.

Next up for Brady is a trip back to Gillette Stadium, where he'll be honored at halftime of Sunday's season opener. The Patriots will battle the defending NFC champion Eagles in Foxboro while Brady gets the love he deserves.