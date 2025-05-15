Maryland

Toddler survives fall from 15th floor of Maryland apartment building

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, but bushes broke the fall.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County police and fire and rescue received a report after 2 p.m. of the toddler’s fall from a building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

First responders found a boy had landed in the bushes after falling off a balcony.

Adults were home at the time, investigators said. It’s unclear what caused the child to fall.

The investigation continues, and no criminal charges have been filed so far.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
