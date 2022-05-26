Reptiles, Exotic Birds, 50 Cats Found in Calif. Home Where Toddler Slept in Closet: Officials

Sheriff investigators in California's San Bernardino County found a toddler living with animals in what appeared to be a makeshift zoo.

A disturbance call led deputies to a San Bernardino County home where authorities said they found a toddler sleeping in a closet and several rooms with an array of animals, including 50 cats.

Authorities responded Saturday to the Apple Valley home in the 13000 block of Cuyamaca Road.

Several rooms of that home were transformed into habitats for dozens of animals including reptiles, birds, dogs and dozens of cats. The home was covered with wood chips that the cats used as a litter box, officials said.

The 3-year-old child had been sleeping in a closet, and his bedding was covered in cat urine, officials said.

The child was placed in protective custody and animal control responded to tend to the animals.

Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, was booked into jail for child cruelty, authorities said.