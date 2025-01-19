TikTok

TikTok unavailable for users in the US as ban is set to go into effect

A law is set to ban TikTok in the United States unless it divests from its Chinese-owned parent company by Jan. 19.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

TikTok users are being told the app is not currently available as the government's ban is set to go into effect Jan. 19, with the app saying that President-elect Donald Trump "has indicated he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office."

The message prompted users to close the app or learn more.

The app also appeared to be removed from app stores the U.S. Saturday night, making it unavailable to download.

Earlier Saturday, Trump told NBC News that he will "most likely" give a legally permitted 90-day extension to TikTok to avoid a ban after he takes office Monday, but the move will not prevent the app from going dark on Sunday, when the law passed by Congress last year begins enforcing the ban.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation," Trump said to NBC News. 

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday," he added. 

Although the Biden administration has said it will not enforce the ban, TikTok had said it will have the app go dark unless it gets definitive assurances about potential legal fallout from the app still operating, including for third-party vendors such as Apple and Google.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok, passed in April of last year, that said the app would be banned if it did not sold by its Chinese-owned parent company to a non-Chinese entity. American officials have said China's involvement in the app poses a national security threat.

But the company has pushed back on lawmakers' concerns, instead painting the looming ban as a free speech and censorship issue. TikTok CEO Shou Chew has said that the app is safe and secure.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the incoming Trump administration should work with the Biden administration to find an American buyer for TikTok.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for the latest updates here as the night unfolds.

NBC News contributed to this report.

