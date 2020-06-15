Three NYPD Officers Hospitalized After Eating at Manhattan Shake Shack: Police

Three NYPD officers were sickened and hospitalized after dining at a Shake Shack in Lower Manhattan Monday night, police said.

The three cops assigned to watch over protests went to the restaurant in Fulton Center around 8:30 p.m., according to police, and ordered milkshakes with their meals. As they were eating, the officers found that a substance, believed to be some sort of cleaning solution or disinfectant, was in their beverages, the Police Benevolent Association said in a message to officers later in the night.

After warning of "yet another serious safety issue," the letter from PBA President Pat Lynch said that all union members are "advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination," telling them to have meals in pairs or groups.

"When New York City police officers cannot even take (a) meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level," the letter said. "We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment."

All the officers were were brought to Bellevue Hospital and receiving treatment, and all are expected to recover, the union said.

Shake Shack later said in a statement that they were "horrified" by the reports of the officers getting sickened, and that they were working with police in their investigation.