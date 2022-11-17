These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ

While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache.

The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.

The annual report card ranked 50 of the nation's largest airports (20 of the biggest and 30 midsized) on numerous factors including on-time performance, TSA wait times, customer satisfaction, ticket prices, and more.

San Francisco International Airport topped this year’s list. Despite having chronic flight delays plagued by the city’s fog woes, the major airport offers passengers unique experiences to compensate for extended time spent in the travel hub.

“Passengers can retreat to yoga rooms, a museum, art exhibits and outposts of local restaurants like Bun Mee and Boudin Bakery, or catch occasional live music,” the WSJ wrote.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport landed in the second spot, while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport came in third.

On the opposite end of the list, Newark Liberty came in last at number 20 and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was listed at 19.

While South Florida is a major tourist destination, flying to and from the Sunshine State may not be the best experience, according to the list.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was ranked at 18, followed by Miami International Airport at 17.

Here’s a look at how the nation’s largest airports ranked on the WSJ's list of best and worst airports.

San Francisco International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Los Angeles International Airport George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport McCarran International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Click here to see the WSJ’s complete list of “Best and Worst Airports of 2022" and more on why they landed in each spot.