The best AC temperature to save money while combatting summer heat

NBC News chief consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shared what the Department of Energy recommends you should set your air-conditioning at to run efficiently.

With a heat wave engulfing much of the country, a common question comes up when trying to balance staying cool and saving on energy costs: What temperature should you set your air-conditioning at?

NBC News chief consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen had the answer on TODAY June 23, and it had Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie doing a double take.

"No. 3 is a controversial tip," Nguyen said. "It comes to us by way of the Energy Department. They say turn up the thermostat to 78 degrees."

"What? What kind of craziness is that?" an incredulous Craig asked.

"It is the most efficient way to run your air conditioner. You asked me for max tips to save money, not max tips for staying comfortable," Nguyen joked.

She also practices what she preaches.

"I will say in our house we keep it at 77," Nguyen said. "Do my daughters complain sometimes? Yes."

"Don’t go to Vic’s house if she invites you over. You would hate that," Savannah joked to Craig.

"We have guests, we turn it down to 75," Nguyen added.

The recommendation comes from the U.S. Department of Energy, which advises to start with an indoor temperature between 75 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. The agency also says to increase the temperature by 7 degrees when no one is home to save money and operate the system efficiently.

"The Energy Department actually says turn it up even more when you leave the house for work," Nguyen said. "Be mindful of your pets, but keep it at 80."

Nguyen also offered other, less-controversial expert tips on how to save money as a heat wave hits a large swath of the U.S. this week.

Close the curtains and draw the blinds to keep sunlight out.

Make sure your ceiling fans are running counterclockwise and turn them off when you leave the room.

Perform an energy audit by looking for gaps and cracks around windows and doors that can be sealed.

Clean or replace air-conditioning filters every 1-2 months.

Unplug or turn off electronics you're not using.

Run appliances only when they are full — no half loads of laundry or a half-full dishwasher.

Turn down the temperature of your water heater and set it to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Take shorter showers.

Use detergents that allow you to do laundry in cold water.

