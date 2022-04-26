Text Messages From Greene Put New Focus on Martial Law Testimony

New text messages from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surrounding the 2020 election are drawing attention to recent court testimony in which the Georgia Republican said she did not recall any involvement in efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in office.
When asked during a hearing Friday if she had advocated for martial law to keep President Joe Biden from taking office, Greene said she could not recall.
But a new tranche of text messages obtained by CNN shows Greene broached the idea with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.