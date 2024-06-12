Mexico

Texas man dies after being electrocuted in Jacuzzi at Mexican resort

The 43-year-old was with another person in the whirlpool bath at a resort in Puerto Peñasco when both were shocked, local officials said.

By Rudy Chinchilla | NBC News

A man died after he was electrocuted in a Jacuzzi at a Mexican resort, local officials announced Wednesday.

The 43-year-old man was in the Jacuzzi alongside another person when both were shocked, the attorney general’s office for the state of Sonora said in a statement on Facebook.

The man was from El Paso, Texas, and the other person was taken to the U.S., where she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, NBC affiliate KTSM of El Paso reported.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the pool area of a private condominium complex in the Puerto Peñasco resort, the AG's office said.

Citing the attorney general's office, the station reported that faulty wiring could be to blame for the electrocution.

Video shows onlookers screaming as they crowd around the Jacuzzi while someone performs chest compressions on a person lying on the ground.

The Sonora AG’s office said expert services personnel are working to determine the origin of the "electrical failure." The office will provide further details later, it said.

