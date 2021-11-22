The owner of a Texas gun store and shooting range is holding a "not guilty sale" after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges last Friday.

The Saddle River Range in Conroe sent a text message to customers about the "Pre-Black Friday clearance sale" which started Saturday and will last through Thanksgiving.

The store also posted about the controversial text to their Instagram page, using an image of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon with the words "Not guilty sale now until Thanksgiving."

"We would like to clear up some confusion, the post states. "We are celebrating the life that Kyle Rittenhouse now gets to live because he was able to defend himself without being penalized for it. This is a big win for the Second Amendment and cause for celebration. For those of you who think we are celebrating “the death of innocent people”, we apologize that you didn’t take the time to gather and evaluate the actual facts from the case."

The sale includes discounts on firearms, gun parts, hunting and archery products and several other items, the post said.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC spoke with the President of the NAACP Houston Chapter who said he understood the need for business owners to promote sales but cautioned that it could also divide the community further.

“It cannot be lost that they were protesting the unjust shooting of a young African American man named Jacob Blake, and so the tone of the nation has turned in a bad direction,” Dr. James Dixon told KPRC. “I think it would behoove all of us to be sensitive to the messages we sent forth.”