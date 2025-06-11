Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deploy National Guard across the state in response to protests

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he’ll deploy the National Guard to locations across the state "to ensure peace and order," ahead of a planned protest in San Antonio.

"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," he wrote on X late Wednesday evening local time.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A curfew was imposed in Los Angeles Tuesday night after days of unrest there following ICE raids last week, and solidarity protests have taken place across the country in the last two days, including Texas.

Spectrum News 1 reported that San Antonio held a peaceful demonstration downtown on Sunday, which also followed the recent ICE arrests of immigrants showing up for appearances in San Antonio Immigration Court.

var pymParent = new pym.Parent('ice-protests-map', 'https://dataviz.nbcnews.com/projects/20250610-ice-protests/', {title: '', parenturlparam: '', parenturlvalue: ''});

The city is bracing for more demonstrations on Wednesday. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local police will hold a news conference today to discuss the city’s plan for the protests.

A “No Kings Day” protest decrying the Trump administration’s policies is planned for Saturday, Trump’s birthday, in downtown San Antonio. It will be organized by several groups: the 50501 Movement, the Bexar County Democratic Party, the Part for Socialism and Liberation, and Indivisible and Women’s March. Similar “No Kings Day” protests are planned across the country.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: