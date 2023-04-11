covid-19 vaccine

Tennessee Nurse Targeted by Anti-Vaccine Conspiracists Speaks Out

Tiffany Dover tried staying quiet but now says that only hurt

An image of Tiffany Dover. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a blue sweater against a sunset.
Stacy Kranitz for NBC News

As a front line worker, Tiffany Dover was one of the first people in the United States to receive a COVID vaccination.

And after the nurse fainted immediately afterward on that day in December 2020, she was turned into an anti-vaccine icon by conspiracists.

She remained quiet, hoping she could overcome false claims of her death, but now she's speaking out.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us