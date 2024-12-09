Auctions

Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with Ten Commandments to be auctioned

By The Associated Press

Ten Commandments tablet
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., will be sold in New York this month, Sotheby's auction house said.

The 155-pound (52-kilogram) marble slab inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script will be auctioned on Dec. 18.

The tablet was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was at first not recognized as a historically significant artifact.

It was used as a paving stone at a local home until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who grasped its significance, Sotheby's said.

The text inscribed on the slab follows the Biblical verses familiar to Christian and Jewish traditions but omits the third commandment against taking the name of the Lord in vain. It includes a new directive to worship on Mount Gerizim, a holy site specific to the Samaritans, Sotheby's said.

Sotheby's is estimating that the tablet will be auctioned for $1 million to $2 million.

