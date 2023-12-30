Teen traveling alone on Frontier Airlines from Tampa accidentally flown to Puerto Rico

In what appears to be an ongoing theme this holiday season a 16-year-old boy traveling by himself from Tampa, Florida, was accidentally flown to Puerto Rico, Frontier Airlines said, offering an apology to the family.

The teen was supposed to fly to Cleveland, Ohio, on a Dec. 22 flight out of Tampa International Airport but "mistakenly boarded a different flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico," a spokesperson for the airline company said.

Both flights departed from the same gate, with the San Juan flight departing first, Frontier said.

The teen was immediately flown back to Tampa and put on a flight to Cleveland the following day.

Ryan Lose told "NBC Nightly News" that his son, Logan Lose, was nervous about flying alone for the first time and checked with the gate agent before boarding his flight. Ryan Lose said the agent checked his son's baggage and looked at his boarding pass but did not scan it.

