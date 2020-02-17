Target Helps Throw Birthday Party for 8-Year-Old Super Fan

Kids might hope to have their birthday parties at places like arcades or movie theaters.

But for one young Georgia girl, she knew she had to celebrate her special day at her favorite store — Target. Brayden Lawrence, 8, who lives in Atlanta, recently celebrated her birthday in style at a local Target with all of her friends, Today.com reported.

“She’s obsessed with Target,” Rikki Jackson, Brayden's aunt, said. “Literally will ask to go to Target just to walk up and down the aisles. She asked for a Target party, and my sister was like, ‘OMG, how do we make this happen?’”

Brayden’s mom pulled through, reaching out to the Camp Creek Target in Atlanta and speaking with the manager, Albert, about arranging a Target-themed celebration.

The manager happily obliged, and even made name-tags for the young visitors. Of course, the party wasn't complete without a shopping trip.

“We bought all the kids gift cards so that they could get an item of their choice and my niece Brayden checked them out,” Jackson explained.