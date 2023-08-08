Tampa mayor finds big catch off Florida Keys: 70 pounds of cocaine

The mayor of Tampa found a big catch of another sort while fishing off the coast of the Florida Keys: 70 pounds of cocaine floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mayor Jane Castor made the discovery July 23 while on a fishing trip with her family. Castor, a longtime Tampa police officer and the city’s first female chief, immediately recognized the package wrapped in layers of plastic as cocaine, city spokesperson Adam Smith said Tuesday.

Smith confirmed the details of the find that were reported in the Tampa Bay Times to NBC News.

Smith also shared a U.S. Border Patrol post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed dozens of pounds of cocaine “discovered by a recreational boater in the #FloridaKeys.” The drug haul had an estimated street value of $1.1 million dollars, the post said.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized 70 lbs. of cocaine that was discovered by a recreational boater in the #FloridaKeys. The drugs have an estimated street value of approx. $1.1 million dollars. #miami #florida #drugbust #Mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/etaiuwXrcK — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 24, 2023

After spotting the cocaine, Castor’s family lifted the package, about the size of a microwave, onto her boat. A rip in the package showed it was more tightly packaged in bricks, the mayor told the Tampa Bay Times.

