Woman Killed When SUV Slams Into Texas Apartment

A 64-year-old woman is dead after an SUV crashed into her apartment Monday morning, killing her.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to an apartment on the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard near Trinity Boulevard and Texas 360 about 10:15 a.m.

Fort Worth Battalion Chief James McAmis told NBC 5 a 64-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the vehicle came crashing through the wall, trapping her beneath the vehicle and killing her.

The woman was identified Monday afternoon by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Malinda Sue Goullet.

McAmis said an 8-year-old girl was also inside the residence but was not harmed.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the SUV backed over the edge of the parking area and crashed into a ground-floor apartment several feet below the road's surface.

McAmis said the crash appears to be accidental but that it would be up to the police department to determine if any charges would be filed.

The driver, who has not been identified, was apparently shaken by the crash but was not injured.