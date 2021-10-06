Man Accused of Killing 3 in Md. Wanted to Confront Pharmacist Brother on Vaccines: Court Documents

A man suspected in the killings of three people in Maryland, including his brother, told his mother he wanted to confront his brother about the government poisoning people with COVID-19 vaccines, according to charging documents.

West Virginia State Police arrested Jeffrey Burnham, 46, Friday.

Burnham is accused of killing an 83-year-old woman in Cumberland and fatally shooting his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette, in Ellicott City, according to Howard County and Cumberland police.

Burnham's mother contacted Cumberland police Sept. 29 concerned about his mental health, according to charging documents. She said he made comments about the FBI coming after the two of them.

Burnham's mother told police Burnham said he wanted to confront his brother, a pharmacist, about administering vaccines, repeatedly saying, "Brian knows something," according to charging documents.

Rebecca Reynolds, 83, was found dead with obvious trauma Sept. 29, and her death was ruled a homicide, Cumberland police said. Officers determined that Reynolds' car had been stolen and after linking Burnham to the crime they obtained a warrant charging him with murder and vehicle theft, police said.

Reynolds had been a classmate of Burnham's mother, who told police she received a call from Burnham saying he needed to return Reynolds' car, according to charging documents.

Reynolds’ car was found in Ellicott City, Maryland, Howard County police said. Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said investigators determined Burnham’s relatives lived nearby and when they entered their home Sept. 30, they found Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette shot to death.

Burnham was spotted on the side of a road in Davis, West Virginia, with his brother's stolen red Chevrolet Corvette on Oct. 1 and was arrested without incident, police said.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in Howard County.