Suspect in Idaho Killings No Longer in Pa. Jail, May Be on Way to Idaho

What to Know Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The move means Bryan Kohberger could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is a 28-year-old criminology doctorate student at Washington State University, which is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho. He was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home last week on a warrant out of Idaho.

Kohberger told a judge Tuesday that he wouldn’t fight extradition to Idaho. A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson on Wednesday declined to give any additional information about Kohberger’s extradition status, citing security reasons.

#BREAKING: Bryan Kohberger was transported from the Monroe County Correctional Facility this morning, according to prison official. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/OWeRjpt7dm — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) January 4, 2023

Earlier, Monroe County Correctional Facility Warden Gary Haidle said that while behind bars Kohberger was "on suicide watch for his safety" as is the policy for all "high security inmates." Hadile called Kohberger's stay at the prison "uneventful."

Authorities have released few details about the investigation and an Idaho judge issued a gag order barring police and attorneys from talking about the case. But court filings — including a document laying out Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson's reasons for accusing Kohburger of the killings — are expected to be unsealed once Kohberger arrives in Idaho.

Kohberger was arrested last week at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region.

The nighttime attack at a home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear through the surrounding community, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.

The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, of the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four slayings at a rental home near campus.

“We believe we’ve got our man,” said Dahlinger, adding that investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from him after he was arrested.

Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.

Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent and “not tried in the court of public opinion."

After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “an ordinary guy,” and said that after his extradition he would be represented by the chief public defender in Kootenai County, Idaho.

Moscow police had already identified a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime, and asked the public for help finding the white sedan. Tips poured in, and Idaho investigators soon were trying to narrow down a list of roughly 20,000 possible vehicles to find the right one.

The Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that on Dec. 15, a trooper stopped a white Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 70 for following too closely. A body camera worn by the trooper appeared to show Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat, the police said. At the time, there was no information available to the trooper that would have identified Kohberger as a suspect in the Idaho killings, the agency said, and he was released with a verbal warning.

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, was pulled over by both a Sheriff's Deputy and a State Trooper in Indiana on December 15 for driving too closely to another vehicle but was let go both times with a warning. NBC10 obtained body cam footage of one of the traffic stops.

Kohberger had also been stopped a few minutes earlier by a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department for following too closely, and given a verbal warning, the sheriff's department said.

