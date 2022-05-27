Uvalde school shooting

Surgeon on Treating Texas Shooting Victims: ‘Moment of Crisis With Lifetime of Impact'

“I feel so bad for those families and guilty, to some degree, that they don’t have their children and I do," Dr. Ronald Stewart said

Dr. Ronald Stewart, a senior trauma surgeon at University Hospital and chair of the surgery department at UT Health San Antonio in Texas.
Alicia Lozano/NBC News

Sitting in a quiet conference room, away from the chaos of the trauma unit at University Hospital, Dr. Ronald Stewart paused and closed his eyes several times Thursday before choking back tears. 

“I feel so bad for those families,” he said, “and guilty, to some degree, that they don’t have their children and I do.”

Stewart, senior trauma surgeon at University Hospital and the father of three adult children, was one of the doctors who treated the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

People in Uvalde are demanding answers about the law enforcement respons to Tuesday’s shooting, saying it’s important to get to the truth.

From the moment four patients arrived, it was “go time” inside the hospital, Stewart, who is also chair of the surgery department at UT Health San Antonio, told NBC News

