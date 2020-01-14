Fuel Dump by LAX-Bound Jet Falls on Playground: Officials

Firefighters responded Tuesday to an elementary school east of LAX where students reported skin irritation after an apparent fuel dump from a plane that was approaching the airport.

About 20 students at Park Avenue Elementary School in the 8000 block of Park Avenue in Cudahy complained of skin irritation after the apparent fuel dump, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The community is about 15 miles east of the airport.

Firefighters are working to confirm whether the substance was fuel dropped from a plane, but several people indicated the strong smell of jet fuel, the department said.

No one was transported to the hospital. Aerial video showed several ambulances at Park Avenue Elementary School.

Details about why the plane dumped fuel were not immediately available, but the Park Avenue Elementary School reports were received at about the time a Delta Air Lines flight declared an emergency landing at LAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following statement: "Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure."