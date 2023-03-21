Stock Futures Nudge Lower as Investors Await Key Fed Policy Decision: Live Updates

Stock futures were slightly lower Wednesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's next move in its inflation-fighting rate hiking plan.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.2%.

The major averages posted strong gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 316 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P 500 jumped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58%.

The moves came as fears over the ongoing banking crisis showed signs of easing, with investors "heartened by the increasing likelihood that the end of Fed policy tightening is near," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist for Invesco.

"Fed tightening cycles typically end with a crisis, and those crises tend to end with policy responses. That may help to explain today's market moves," he added.

Investors are looking forward to the latest update from the Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Most investors expect the central bank to stay committed to its tightening and raise rates by 25 basis points.

As of Wednesday morning, there is about an 85% chance of a quarter-point increase by the Fed, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, there's a roughly 15% probability of there being no hike.

"We think the Fed will take that next step, that 25 basis point increase, but probably wrap that in some pretty dovish language to indicate they're close to the end, if not at the end," said Neuberger Berman's Erik Knutzen said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "In a way, it almost doesn't matter, it's priced in. What's most important is the broad liquidity being provided through the Fed's balance sheet and some of the programs they put in place, the liquidity they provided last week."

He added that that could lead to "considerable tightening, as banks change their posture in this more challenging environment — and that's the part that we think is going to have the biggest negative impact on the economy."

Elsewhere, investors are expecting an update on the latest MBA mortgage purchase applications reading. There are also a handful of companies slated to post results Wednesday, including Tencent and Winnebago.

GameStop surges after Q4 earnings are released

GameStop shares soared 43% after the video game retailer posted its fourth-quarter numbers.

The company earned an adjusted 16 cents per share after losing 47 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Revenue of $2.23 billion beat a StreetAccount estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop's gross margins also grew to 22.4% during the quarter from 16.8% a year prior.

"Although there is a lot of hard work and necessary execution in front of us, GameStop is a much healthier business today than it was at the start of 2021. We have considerable cash on hand, negligible debt, streamlined inventory and a path to full-year profitability," CEO Matthew Furlong said during a conference call.

— Fred Imbert

Nike beats on earnings, but inventory glut pressures margins

Nike shares dipped slightly in the premarket after the company reported a quarterly decline in gross margin, overshadowing better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

The apparel giant's gross margin fell 3.3 percentage points to 43.3% during its fiscal third quarter amid markdowns and promotions used to liquidate inventory.

Earnings per share, however, came in at 79 cents. That's well above a Refinitiv consensus forecast of 55 cents. Revenue, meanwhile, came in at $12.39 billion, while analysts expected $11.47 billion.

— Gabrielle Fonrouge, Fred Imbert

Lagarde says inflation is still too high, euro rises

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar Wednesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation was "still high."

"A sizeable policy adjustment is already behind us: since July last year we have raised interest rates by 350 basis points. However, inflation is still high, and uncertainty around its path ahead has increased. This makes a robust strategy going forward essential," Lagarde said in a speech Wednesday.

"But the public can be certain about one thing: we will deliver price stability, and bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable," she added.

Lagarde's comments come ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve policy announcement.

— Silvia Amaro, Fred Imbert

Europe stocks post slight gains at the open

The European Stoxx 600 index opened flat on Wednesday before nudging 0.15% higher.

Banks also moved from flat to slight gains after Tuesday's rally, which boosted bank share prices across the region as fears of a prolonged crisis subsided.

The financial services sector was up 0.5% in early trade while retail stocks led gains, up 1.1%. Telecom stocks had the biggest fall, down 0.64%.

However the U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were all in the red at 8:15 a.m. in London.

— Jenni Reid

UK inflation comes in hotter than forecast

U.K. annual inflation increased from 10.1% in January to 10.4% in February, official figures showed. Economists in a Refinitiv poll expected a 9.9% increase.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose from 5.8% to 6.6%; while monthly inflation was up from 0.7% to 1%.

The primary driver of year-on-year inflation was housing and household services, chiefly electricity and gas bills, the Office for National Statistics said.

The monthly change was fueled by restaurants and cafes, food, and clothing, though partly offset by declines in recreational and cultural goods and services, as well as motor fuels, the ONS added.

The details in the inflation print will be closely-watched by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, which meets Thursday for its latest interest rate decision after its 50 basis point hike in February.

Markets are now pricing in a 61.6% chance of a 25 basis point hike, up from around 57% on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

— Jenni Reid

Gold prices could reach $2,600 and remain at record highs

Gold prices have more room to spike as global banks struggle and investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, and could go as high as $2,600 per ounce.

Prices of the metal on Monday breached $2,000 to mark the highest since March 2022. Its all-time high was $2,075 in August 2020, Refinitiv data showed.

"A sooner Fed pivot on rate hikes will likely cause another gold price surge due to a potential further decline in the U.S. dollar and bond yields," CMC's Market Analyst Tina Teng, who sees gold prices hitting between $2,500 to $2,600 an ounce, told CNBC.

Gold prices are expected to maintain at record highs as well, Fitch said.

"We believe the mounting of global financial instability is likely to drive gold prices towards its all time high of $2,075 in the coming weeks," Fitch Solutions wrote in report dated March 20, expecting gold prices to "remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-Covid levels."

—Lee Ying Shan

Nike says China sales fell 8% in holiday quarter

Nike reported sales in China fell 8% during the holiday quarter even as the country ended its zero-Covid policies.

The athletic apparel giant reported Greater China sales totaled $1.99 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28. That's lower than Wall Street expectations for $2.09 billion, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.

Still, Nike CEO John Donahoe remained optimistic saying the company saw growth "really pick up" in the second month of the quarter as Covid controls eased.

"The fundamentals of this market are good, right? It is a very large market that's growing. Sport and wellness is a key trend and tailwind there. There's a desire for innovation and style. And the key to winning in this market is simply put: having great innovation and connecting with Chinese consumers in a locally relevant way," Donahoe said.

Shares of Nike slipped 2.25% in the after-hours session.

— Christine Wang, Gabrielle Fonrouge

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading Tuesday:

First Republic Bank — Shares of the troubled bank were down 14% after hours following a Reuters report that the company is weighing possible downsizing options in case a capital raise fails.

Nike — The athletic apparel retailer saw shares fall more than 2% after reporting its bloated inventory continued to weigh on its margins and China sales fell short of expectations for its fiscal third-quarter.

GameStop — The meme stock surged about 50% after the gaming retailer posted a quarterly profit for the first time in two years, and it reported a drop in inventory levels and costs from a year earlier.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open flat

U.S. equity futures opened flat on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were unchanged. S&P 500 futures added 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.02%.

On Tuesday the major indexes ended the regular trading session higher for the second day in a row. The Dow added 316 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P jumped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58%.

— Tanaya Macheel