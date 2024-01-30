Starbucks is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Starbucks stock has fallen 13% over the last year, as investors worry about U.S. traffic and sales in China.

For fiscal 2024, the coffee chain anticipates same-store sales growth of 5% to 7%.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, are expecting:

Earnings per share: 93 cents

Revenue: $9.59 billion

The coffee giant's stock has fallen 13% over the last year as it faces pressure in its two largest markets: the United States and China.

Wall Street is expecting Starbucks will report lagging U.S. traffic. Despite strong holiday drink sales and promotions, higher menu prices and a consumer boycott related to the Israel-Hamas war likely hurt customer visits during the quarter, according to Wedbush.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan tried to extricate the chain from the controversy in December through a letter to employees that condemned misinformation and related vandalism at the chain's cafes.

And in China, where the economy is still sluggish, Starbucks faces increased competition from lower-priced rivals like Luckin Coffee.

For fiscal 2024, Starbucks anticipates same-store sales growth of 5% to 7%, revenue growth of 10% to 12% and earnings per share growth of 15% to 20%.