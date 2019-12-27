Rise of Skywalker

‘Star Wars’ Fans Upset Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico Doesn’t Receive Screen Time

The actress, who was the first woman of color cast as a significant character in the franchise, appears in just over one minute in the newest installment.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest “Star Wars” film, has left fans wondering why Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran, had such little screen time, according to NBC News.

The actress was the first woman of color to be cast in a significant role in the franchise, in 2017's “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” But in "Skywalker," she appears in just over one minute of the 2-hour-and-22-minute film, which was released last week.

The introduction of the Tico character wasn’t met positively by many fans. But now some are expressing disappointment about Tran's limited screen time, especially after she was the victim of online bullying and was driven off of social media after "The Last Jedi."

Tran's page on the “Star Wars”-related Wookieepedia website was even altered to include a racist description of her character.

Read more at NBC News.

