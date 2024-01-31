Stanley announces new limited-edition collab with the NBA's Utah Jazz

Stanley's latest Quencher collab is a total layup.

The maker of the massively popular 40-ounce cup — which in recent years has helped Stanley grow its annual revenue from $70 million to $750 million — on Wednesday revealed its first ever partnership with a professional sports team.

The Utah Jazz will be selling exclusive Stanley Quenchers emblazoned with the Jazz logo at the team's next home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, February 4. The drop is part of a multi-year agreement between Stanley and the Jazz.

Ticketholders will be the first to have access to the limited-edition cups, which will be available in both black and white. Stanley fans who don't have tickets to Sunday's game can stop by the Delta Center the next day to try to get their hands on the Jazz-themed Quencher.

Stanley is particularly popular in Utah. Indeed, the Quencher's popularity was first kickstarted by a group of women in the state who ran a commerce blog called The Buy Guide.

If Stanley's recent drops are any indication, the Jazz cups should be a hot commodity.

One of Stanley's most recent limited-edition drops resulted in shoppers rushing to Target stores to get their hands on a Valentine's Day-themed Quencher made in collaboration with Starbucks.

The insulated tumblers were reselling for hundreds of dollars on eBay the same day they were released.

Big-name collaborations have helped fuel Stanley's growth over the past few years. The Quencher is routinely released in new colors and finishes that sell out within minutes. Recent collabs include one with country music star Lainey Wilson, HGTV star Joanna Gaines and skincare brand OLAY.

